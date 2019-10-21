3 Suspected Bank Robbers Arrested After I-880 Chase

Three bank robbery suspects were arrested Monday after a freeway chase through East Bay cities, according to the Fremont Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., police responded to Provident Credit Union at the Fremont Hub shopping center on reports that two men robbed employees of the credit union, police said.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle, with a female driver traveling west on Mowry Avenue and began a pursuit, police said.

The car entered Interstate 880 north, and California Highway Patrol units joined the chase, police said.

A PIT maneuver disabled the suspects' vehicle near Whipple Road in Hayward, where one suspect fled on foot and was caught, police said.

Three suspects and another motorist were transported to local hospitals as a precaution, police said.