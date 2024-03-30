North Bay

3 injured after car goes off Hwy. 12 into creek near Napa-Sonoma County border

By NBC Bay Area staff

Cal Fire LNU

Three people were left injured after a car went off Highway 12 and into a creek near the Napa-Sonoma County border Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. 

Cal Fire LNU posted on social media: “Three patients were transported due to this incident.” The current conditions of the three are not known. 

Napa County Fire Department, Schell-Vista Fire Department, AMR and the California Highway Patrol all responded to the incident. 

Further details were not immediately available.

