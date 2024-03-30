3 injured after car goes off Hwy. 12 into creek near Napa-Sonoma County border

Three people were left injured after a car went off Highway 12 and into a creek near the Napa-Sonoma County border Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire LNU posted on social media: “Three patients were transported due to this incident.” The current conditions of the three are not known.

Napa County Fire Department, Schell-Vista Fire Department, AMR and the California Highway Patrol all responded to the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further details were not immediately available.