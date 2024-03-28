Whooping cough outbreak in Marin County

Health officials are warning about a spike in whooping cough cases in Marin County.

Most of the cases are connected to an ongoing outbreak at Tamalpais High School.

"During this surge in infections, no individuals have been hospitalized with pertussis and no cases among infants have been reported," Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said in a public health advisory.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said the rise in whooping cough cases started in December. Since then, the county's Communicable Disease unit has invested at least 77 cases of pertussis, with 52 of the cases coming from Tamalpais High School.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Pertussis is cyclic in nature, with peaks in disease every 3 to 5 years," Willis said in the health advisory. "These tend to occur in high school students as immunity wanes from the pertussis vaccine received in 7th grade."

For more information, view the public health advisory.