3 injured by shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Three people were injured by a shooting following an argument in Oakland Saturday night, according to police. 

The shooting happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of 47th Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department. Investigators believe all three were involved in an argument with the suspected shooter beforehand. 

Officers arrived to find all three people suffering gunshot wounds, who were then transported to the hospital. The department said that all three are in a stable condition. 

An investigation into the shooting is underway and the department asks anyone with information to reach out at 510-238-3426.

