Sunnyvale police shoot, kill man holding knife

An officer fatally shot a man who was holding a knife and advancing toward police Saturday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The department said someone reported a man walking with a knife in his hand near the area of 1225 Vienna Drive at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the man in the roadway, ordering him to remain where he was and put the knife down. The man ignored those commands, according to the department, and then moved toward one of the officers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The department said an officer present then shot the man. He was then transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The department is now conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, and asks anyone with information to reach out to 408-730-7110.