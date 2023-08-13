3 overnight sideshows happen in the North and East Bay

Police are investigating after three sideshows happened early Sunday morning in Vallejo and Oakland.

The first started at around 1 a.m. in Vallejo, where crowds blocked the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. Video of the event shows several fireworks being set off as drivers perform donuts in the street.

The Vallejo sideshow lasted a little over twenty minutes before police arrived.

The other two both happened in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department said several people reported a sideshow on West Grand Avenue, near Frontage Road, starting at about 2:15 a.m. The participating drivers and crowd left prior to the arrival of police.

The other started at around 3:30 a.m., according to OPD. Officers arrived at the intersection of Mountain Boulevard and Redwood Road to find not only a sideshow, but also a car burning in the road.

Police estimate around 50 cars and 100 people were present there, who officers then dispersed. Firefighters put out the burning car.