3 Systems Expected to Bring Rain to the Bay Area Over the Next Week

The National Weather Service says the Bay Area and Monterey should expect an "unsettled weather pattern" over at least the next week, with three systems on the way and a potential "atmospheric river" arriving Sunday.

The next chance of rain in the area comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the next front pushes through. Expect strong southerly winds with the chance of gale force winds over the waters, with rain from the North Bay down the Central Coast. Forecasters say there will be more rain than the area saw last weekend, with up to 2.5 inches in the North Bay mountains and .15 to .75 inches for the Bay Area.

Another system will arrive Thursday, with rain on and off through Friday, the highest totals of which will again be in the North Bay. Like Tuesday, the heaviest rain will move through quickly, leaving lingering showers behind, with localized gusty winds.

Another plume of moisture could arrive Sunday, possibly influenced by tropical moisture that could bring heavy rain at times, which would be welcome in a thirsty state still racked by wildfires.

