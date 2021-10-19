bay area weather

3 Systems Expected to Bring Rain to the Bay Area Over the Next Week

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service says the Bay Area and Monterey should expect an "unsettled weather pattern" over at least the next week, with three systems on the way and a potential "atmospheric river" arriving Sunday.

The next chance of rain in the area comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the next front pushes through. Expect strong southerly winds with the chance of gale force winds over the waters, with rain from the North Bay down the Central Coast. Forecasters say there will be more rain than the area saw last weekend, with up to 2.5 inches in the North Bay mountains and .15 to .75 inches for the Bay Area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Another system will arrive Thursday, with rain on and off through Friday, the highest totals of which will again be in the North Bay. Like Tuesday, the heaviest rain will move through quickly, leaving lingering showers behind, with localized gusty winds.

Another plume of moisture could arrive Sunday, possibly influenced by tropical moisture that could bring heavy rain at times, which would be welcome in a thirsty state still racked by wildfires.

Local

Oakland Hills Fire 51 mins ago

Oakland Hills Fire Storm Started 30 Years Ago

Warriors 32 mins ago

Poole Warriors' Biggest X-Factor with Thompson Still Injured

Visit NBC Bay Area's weather page for the latest forecast information.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherweather forecastRAINbay area rain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us