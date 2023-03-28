49ers CEO Jed York Optimistic Levi's Stadium Could Host Super Bowl 60

49ers' York optimistic Levi's Stadium could host Super Bowl LX originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — Coming off what generally was regarded as a successful staging of the first Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium, the Santa Clara venue is solidly in the mix to again host the marquee NFL event.

The 49ers’ home is considered a favorite for Super Bowl LX, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 8, 2026.

"My optimism is very high," 49ers CEO Jed York said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting.

"I feel fairly confident. I don't know for sure we're going to get Super Bowl 60, but I feel very confident we're going to get a Super Bowl in the near future. And it would be great to get Super Bowl LX after hosting Super Bowl L. It feels like Super Bowl L wasn't that long ago."

Levi’s Stadium hosted the event, Super Bowl L, on Feb. 7, 2016 — a game in which the Denver Broncos were 24-10 winners over the Carolina Panthers.

The next two Super Bowls are scheduled for Feb. 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Feb. 9, 2025, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The official vote in May among NFL owners could make the game at Levi’s Stadium official.

The 49ers are seeking to borrow $120 million from the NFL's stadium fund for stadium improvements, York confirmed.

Levi's Stadium already has been awarded multiple games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I think those are two of the truly largest sporting events in the world," York said of the Super Bowl and World Cup. "And having those back-to-back would be fantastic."

