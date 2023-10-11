Santa Clara, SoCal stores sell 5/5 Powerball tickets worth $760K

Two tickets matching the first five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold in the Bay Area and Southern California, each ticket worth more than $760,000, according to the California Lottery.

The winning tickets, which were worth $760,111 each were sold at the following stores:

MLS Mini Mart #2 at 3570 Homestead Rd. in Santa Clara.

Atlantic Wine and Spirit at 504 South Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park.

One lucky winner matched all five numbers plus the Powerball at the Midway Market & Liquor at 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Rd. in Frazier Park-- taking home $1.73 billion.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's draw were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.