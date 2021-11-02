54-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Oakland

A 54-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision Friday night when a car hit her as she was riding an electric scooter along Foothill Boulevard in Oakland, police said Monday.

Michelle Marbley of Oakland died in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard shortly after the collision at 10:05 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police are looking for the driver and the vehicle, described as a four-door gray sedan, which failed to stop after striking Marbley, who suffered a severe head injury due to the collision, according to police. Paramedics rendered aid, but they were unable to save her life.

Witnesses said the driver of the car was traveling on the wrong side of Foothill Boulevard and ran a red light at 23rd Avenue, according to police. Marbley was traveling north on 23rd Avenue on a green light, police said. The collision occurred in the intersection, police said.

The collision is under investigation and anyone with information about is encouraged to call the police department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.