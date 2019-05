Emergency crews respond Wednesday to a crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield. (May 1, 2019)

A 6-year-old boy was injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle in a solo crash on Interstate 80 near Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The injured boy was airlifted to the pediatric trauma center at Children's Hospital Oakland, but the severity of his injuries were not immediately known, the CHP said.

No further details were available.