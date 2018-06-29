6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Pacific Coast of Mexico - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Pacific Coast of Mexico

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet California’s Most Exciting Thought-Leaders
    USGS

    A preliminary magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Mexico Friday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS).

    The earthquake's epicenter was about 27 miles (44 kilometers) west-southwest of San Patricio, Jalisco, with a depth of about 15 miles (24.8 km) the USGS said.

    The USGS said the earthquake hit at about 8:56 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices