6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Pacific Coast of Mexico

A preliminary magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Mexico Friday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's epicenter was about 27 miles (44 kilometers) west-southwest of San Patricio, Jalisco, with a depth of about 15 miles (24.8 km) the USGS said.

The USGS said the earthquake hit at about 8:56 p.m.

No other information was available.

