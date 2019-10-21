More Affordable Housing Units Coming to San Jose - NBC Bay Area
More Affordable Housing Units Coming to San Jose

By Roz Plater

Published 38 minutes ago

    More affordable housing is coming to the South Bay's largest city. Roz Plater reports.

    It's an empty lot right now, but an acre of land near downtown San Jose will eventually be home to 130 affordable housing units.

    The units, which will be built in the area of Delmas and Auzerais avenues, should be ready in about two years.

    Funding for the affordable housing project comes from the $950 million housing bond that Santa Clara County voters approved with Measure A back in 2016.

    The goal of Measure A is to create 4,800 housing units in six cities across Santa Clara County over the next 10 years. County leaders on Monday said they are roughly one-third of the way to that goal, which means they are ahead of schedule.

    Neighbors in the Delmas-Auzerais area seem to be pleased with the project in their area.

    "I'm just as happy to have a low income, affordable housing here as to have market rate," Delmas Park Neighborhood President Sarah Springer said. "We need something on the site and we need people to have a place to live. And the homeless need a place to live as well as anybody else."

