A Mountain View after-school volunteer was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts against children last week. Scott Budman reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

An after-school volunteer was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts against children last week.

Mountain View Police Department officers say Yizhuang "John" Liu, 26, inappropriately touched two boys at the Sanyu Learning Center on Springer Road.

Liu, of Cupertino, was a volunteer and also served on the school’s board of directors.

"Mister Liu is accused of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, with several counts and lewd and lascivious acts and with force," said Marco Garcia from Mountain View Police.

Investigative State Loophole Leaves Minors At Risk Using Uber and Lyft

Police say he also used a San Francisco-based gaming app, Discord, to communicate with other potential victims. According to the app, it has technology in place to keep strangers from contacting young people.

"He learned that these children were using this application and he reached out to them and that's how he began chatting with them," said Garcia.

The Mountain View Police Department says it's now trying to talk with more parents, to see if there are other victims.

"I know there's a lot of questions from families but this is an ongoing investigation," Garcia said.

Liu is in jail without bail and is set to be arranged on Wednesday.



