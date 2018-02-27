Attention Bay Area Foodies: Only Two Restaurants in the Bay are in Yelp's Top 100 - NBC Bay Area
Attention Bay Area Foodies: Only Two Restaurants in the Bay are in Yelp's Top 100

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    It’s not rare to find Cuban, Greek, Mexican, Indian and Thai food all on the same block in Bay Area cities. For many, this would make it reason enough for restaurants in the area to be placed on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2018.

    Well, sorry to break the news Bay Area foodies, but only two restaurants made the cut.

    At No. 15, lies the family-owned Falafelle in Belmont. With its vegan wraps, hummus and veggies, the 5-star rated restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 1035 Ralston Ave.

    Another family-owned establishment, Petra Middle Eastern Cuisine in Livermore also made the list at No. 44. Described as a “taste of Jordan,” it’s kababs, lentil soup and cardamom tea are a few of Yelpers’ favorites. It is located at 4524 Las Positas Road.

    Not only do these restaurants have finger-licking food, but their customer service is also highly rated, according to Yelp.

    The Mercury News reports that more Bay Area restaurants are not on the list because most people who visit Yelp, review little cafes or delis, instead of restaurant chains and other big establishments that fill the Bay.

