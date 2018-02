Ayesha Curry announced on Instagram Friday that she and Steph Curry are expecting their third child.

'Curry Party of 5:' Ayesha and Steph Curry Expecting Baby Number Three

Ayesha Curry announced on Instagram Friday that she and Steph Curry are expecting their third child.

"Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed ... and very sick. Yippie!" she wrote, next to a picture of her posing in a T-shirt that read "preggers."

The couple currently have two daughters Riley and Ryan. Heyyyy how did this happen?!����‍♀️. Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 ������ A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Feb 2, 2018 at 9:48am PST

Curry Gifts McClymonds HS Basketball Players With New Gear