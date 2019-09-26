BART Moving Again After Multiple Delays

BART officials have announced via Twitter that all trains are once again moving after a series of delays throughout Thursday afternoon.

Trains at the Daly City station were delayed due to a small grass fire in that area. The delay impacted the San Francisco line in all directions.

The other delays were due to a train with mechanical problems and BART police activity in response to someone making threats at the Embarcadero station, BART officials Tweeted.

At 6 p.m. BART officials Tweeted that all trains were once again moving, but that the platforms were crowded because the delays occurred at the height of the evening commute.