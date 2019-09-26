BART Moving Again After Multiple Delays - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART Moving Again After Multiple Delays

By Mandela Linder

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Surprising Facts About Daylight Saving Time

    BART officials have announced via Twitter that all trains are once again moving after a series of delays throughout Thursday afternoon.

    Trains at the Daly City station were delayed due to a small grass fire in that area. The delay impacted the San Francisco line in all directions.

    The other delays were due to a train with mechanical problems and BART police activity in response to someone making threats at the Embarcadero station, BART officials Tweeted.

    At 6 p.m. BART officials Tweeted that all trains were once again moving, but that the platforms were crowded because the delays occurred at the height of the evening commute.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices