Oakland Police Rescue 70-Year-Old Female From Kidnapper in Landlord-Tenant Dispute
Oakland Police Rescue 70-Year-Old Female From Kidnapper in Landlord-Tenant Dispute

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Oakland Police Rescue 70-Year-Old Female From Kidnapper in Landlord-Tenant Dispute
    Oakland police have rescued a 70-year-old woman from her kidnapper on Monday morning, officers said.

    The suspect is in custody and the victim is safe. According to police, the incident was connected to a landlord-tenant dispute.

    The incident happened on the 600 Block of Oak Street.

    Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

