Oakland police have rescued a 70-year-old woman from her kidnapper on Monday morning, officers said.
The suspect is in custody and the victim is safe. According to police, the incident was connected to a landlord-tenant dispute.
The incident happened on the 600 Block of Oak Street.
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 11, 2018