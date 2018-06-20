Nyla, the 6-week old husly-retriever mix puppy stolen from a San Jose business, was found Wednesday in the Central California town of Ceres, the dog's owner said.



According to San Jose police, they received a tip about the puppy which led officers to find the dog in the home of Mohammed Nayl. Nayl was arrested, police said.



Nyla's owner, Luis Gutierrez, drove to Ceres to be reunited with her.



A suspect was caught on camera walking into a San Jose business and then stealing a puppy on Monday.

Gutierrez had only had Nyla, a 6-week old husky-retriever mix, for eight days before he discovered that someone came into his business at the 2000 block of Bering Drive in San Jose and took her.

The suspect who appeared to be wearing a t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers walked into the warehouse, looked around and spotted Nyla laying under a desk.

The surveillance video showed the man crouching down, calling on the puppy and she got up to be petted. The man then scooped her up in his arm and walked towards the exit. He appeared to hesitate, looked around and eventually got into a black SUV Mercedes with yellow windshield wipers.

Gutierrez created a Facebook page after alerting police, and posted the video in hope to find the missing dog. He said he brought Nyla to work because he didn't want her to be alone at the house.



"It hurts to see that video but I'm so glad we installed the security cameras so we could see his face perfectly, and his car," Gutierrez told NBC Bay Area.