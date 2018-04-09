Thursday marks National Grilled Cheese Day, and many Bay Area restaurants and caterers are revving up deals and events to celebrate the sandwiches’ cheesy goodness all month long.

San Francisco





Food trucks will be gathering at at SoMa Street Food Park on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature all sorts of grilled cheeses, a DJ and plenty of craft beer. The entry fee is $5 for general admission or $35 all-you-can-drink craft beer. Buy tickets to the event here.





Berkeley





Beloved sandwich shop The Melt, which has locations in both Berkeley and Saratoga, is holding a contest to win free grilled cheeses for an entire year. The contest remains open until April 12. To enter, head to The Melt and order any of their classic grilled cheese sandwiches, pull the sandwich and show off your best grilled cheese stretch, and snap a photo and hashtag #TheMeltStretch on Instagram. More details about the contest can be found here.





San Mateo





New Leaf Community Markets will be holding a Grilled Cheese Showdown on April 25 in which attendees will have the chance to taste unique grilled cheese sandwiches and vote for their favorite recipes as store employees compete to win. The event is set to take place at 150 San Mateo Road from 4 to 6 p.m.





Go out and enjoy these delicious deals or check out these unique grilled cheese recipes to celebrate with a homemade grilled cheese of your own!