Bay Area Farmers Face Christmas Tree Crunch

A Christmas tree crunch has some Bay Area retailers working harder to meet demand, some even branching out buying from additional farmers.

At Delancey Street Christmas Trees in San Francisco, managers say their regular grower didn't plant enough trees to fill the order and instead of running out, they're branching out buying from additional farmers.

Oregon growers say supply is tight because some didn't plant enough and others are getting out of the tree business altogether.

"They find they can grow other crops such as hops for beer and marijuana it's becoming a big crop," said Clancy.

Clancy at Clancy’s Christmas Trees is still growing his own. He says he has more than enough trees but higher labor costs are driving prices up.

"Getting to smell them a little extra Christmas cheer it feels good I'll pay for the tree," said Deidre Locklear from San Francisco.

Prices shoppers are willing to pay.

"We paid little more because we saw the wreath we want that too," said Jack Dunn from San Francisco.