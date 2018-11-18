Relief on the Way: Rain to Help Clear Smoke From Bay Area

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday. We're expecting wind and rain to increase next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to help clear the smoke. Forecaster Vianey Arana has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Relief appears to be on the way for the smoke-clogged Bay Area.

A storm system making its way to the area during the middle portion of the upcoming workweek is slated to bring widespread rainfall to a region that's been choked by wildfire smoke for more than a week and hasn't witnessed a "significant" storm since early October, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet weather is expected to make its presence known in the Bay Area late Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday, according to weather officials. More rain could fall later in the week and into the weekend.

Some cities could receive an inch of rainfall on Wednesday alone, marking the first time in at least 230 days that locations such as San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa have racked up an inch of rain or more in one day, the National Weather Service reported. San Francisco hasn't seen an inch of rain or more fall in one day since April 7. San Jose hasn't been drenched with an inch or more of rain since Jan. 8.

By the time Friday afternoon rolls around, some locations in the North Bay could accumulate up to two inches of rain as a result of the storm system, according to the weather service.

To the east in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, snow could fall on elevations soaring above the 6,000 foot mark.

While the Bay Area waits for the rain, residents will still have to contend with smoky skies for the beginning part of the week. As of Sunday afternoon, air quality in the Bay Area was rated as either "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

An Air Quality Advisory and Winter Spare the Air Alert are in effect for the Bay Area through Tuesday due to smoke pouring in from the Camp Fire burning in Northern California's Butte County.