Breed Holds Commanding Lead in SF Mayoral Race

San Francisco Mayor London Breed held a commanding lead after early returns in her bid for re-election Tuesday night, according to the Department of Elections, and essentially declared herself the winner of the city's mayoral election.

Breed took the stage at Swedish American Hall on Market Street to thank the gathering for supporting Proposition A, her affordable housing measure, and during her speech she said, "I would also like to thank you for honoring me with four more years as your mayor."

Breed held 68% of the vote in early returns late Tuesday. Her nearest challenger was Ellen Zhou, with 14.5% of the vote.

Elsewhere on the San Francisco ballot, the race for district attorney was far too close to call late Tuesday, with Chesa Boudin (32.9%) holding a slim lead over current DA Suzy Loftus (30.8%).