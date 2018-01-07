It's officially official.

Despite what Jon Gruden said at the beginning of ESPN's broadcast, he's the new Raiders head coach.

After days of speculation and reports, the team formally announced the move on Saturday evening following the conclusion of the Titans-Chiefs AFC Wild Card Game.

Gruden returns to the Raiders after nine years away from coaching. He last coached Oakland in 2001 and coached Tampa Bay through the 2008 season. He will be re-introduced as the Raiders head coach on Tuesday in a press conference at 12 p.m. PT.

At the conclusion of ESPN's Titans-Chiefs broadcast, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough congratulated Gruden and shook his hand.

"Thank you. It's been a great run," Gruden said with a smile.

As the broadcast cut to a blimp shot of Arrowhead Stadium, former Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson could be heard screaming "Welcome home Jon! Welcome home Gruden! Go Raiders!"

Gruden's contract with the Raiders is expected to be worth $100 million over 10 years, according to ESPN.

Paul Guenther (defensive coordinator), Greg Olson (offensive coordinator) and Rich Bissacia (special teams) are in line to be on Gruden's staff.

While Gruden is expected to add executives to the front office, current GM Reggie McKenzie will remain in his role with the team, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California.