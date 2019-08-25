Coast Guard Searches For Missing Boater Near Discovery Bay - NBC Bay Area
Coast Guard Searches For Missing Boater Near Discovery Bay

By Stephen Ellison

Published 50 minutes ago

    U.S. Coast Guard crews on Sunday were searching for a missing man in Indian Slough, near Discovery Bay, the USCG 11th District said.

    At about 4:15 a.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a report of a person in the water in Indian Slough. The missing person was identified as Efferin Cruz, a man in his mid 30s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, the Coast Guard said.

    Cruz entered the water when a small inflatable craft he was in collapsed, the Coast Guard said. A companion in the raft with Cruz was able to swim to shore.

    USCG crews from Rio Vista responded by water in a 29-foot response boat and by air via helicopter, arriving on scene a little after 5 a.m., the Coast Guard said. Contra Costa County Sheriff's personnel also were assisting in the search.

    Anyone with information about Cruz should contact Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center personnel at 415-399-3451.

