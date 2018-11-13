A Bay Area woman priced out by rising rents moved to Paradise a year and a half ago and now, she is back staying in Woodside after losing everything in the Camp Fire. Jean Elle reports.

A Bay Area woman priced out by rising rents moved to Paradise a year and a half ago and now, she is back staying in Woodside after losing everything in the Camp Fire.

"Going through the flames I didn't think we'd make it," said Jane Bryan.

Bryan, 66, didn’t think she would survive the drive out of Paradise. She raced out of the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park, taking a 90-year-old neighbor with her before flames leveled the park.

"The manager tried to get her she wouldn't get out so I ran in got her dressed got her in my car," Bryan said.

In Woodside, Bryan’s community is rallying up around her as she wonders how many people in Ridgewood Park didn’t get out.

"I have been given clothes, money, a go fund me page, a roof, I’ve been offered housing, I'm so blessed," Bryan said.

The San Jose native returned to the Bay Area where friends are now doing that they can to help her get back on her feet.

Working to stay positive, the artists said it’s an opportunity to get new painting supplies, a new home and a new job.

Whenever she's allowed to return to Paradise, Bryan said she plans to go sift through the rubble.

"I want to go see if I can find any trinkets if anything is left," she said.