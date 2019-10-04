Couple Among 4 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in San Francisco

A husband and wife from Illinois were among the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning. Bob Redell reports.

A husband and wife from Chicago were among the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning.

Judson Bergman, 62, and Mary Miller, 57, were riding in a taxi around 12:30 a.m. when it was struck head-on by an "impaired" Peninsula woman behind the wheel of a sedan, officials said.

Bergman was the chairman and CEO of Envestnet, Inc., a Chicago-based financial services company.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Jud and Mary's family," Envestnet, Inc. said in a statement. "As Envestnet's founder, Jud was a remarkable leader whose vision, brilliance and drive built the foundation for Envestnet's success."

4 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

Miller was the founder of Hanover Hill Wealth Advisors in Chicago, according to a report.

Berkant Ahmed, 42, of San Mateo, was driving the cab, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner. The wrong-way driver was identified as Emilie Ross, 34, of Hillsborough.