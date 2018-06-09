Crews Fight 12-Acre Fire in San Rafael; 20 Percent Contained - NBC Bay Area
Crews Fight 12-Acre Fire in San Rafael; 20 Percent Contained

Officials ordered shelter in place order for Coleman, Graceland, the top of Lincoln, El Cerrito and Live Oak, Marin County fire said

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    @TravusHertl

    San Rafael fire department is battling a vegetation fire on San Rafael Hill.

    Battalion Chief Bret Mctigue dropped the number of acres burned from 15 to 12. Twenty percent of the fire is contained, Mctigue said.

    A shelter in place ordered for Coleman, Graceland, the top of Lincoln, El Cerrito and Live Oak has been lifted, Marin County fire said.

    Officials said no evacuations were ordered and no structures have been burned. 

    Fire officials said crews are making a steady progress.

    CAL Fire tweeted that it's also assisting with the wildfire at Mission Avenue and C Street.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

