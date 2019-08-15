DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.

DeMarcus Cousins' string of injuries reportedly has continued, even in the offseason.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday morning the former All-Star center suffered a torn ACL.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the former Warriors center suffered a possible knee injury in Las Vegas on Monday.

Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Warriors before last season for the mid-level exception. The former All-Star was coming off a torn Achilles and averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for Golden State in 30 games. He averaged just 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in eight playoff games.

Cousins' time as a Warrior lasted just one season, though, as he signed a one-year contract with the Lakers this past offseason. Despite being a former star center, there hardly was any interest for Cousins in free agency. Much of that had to do with his recent string of injuries.

After returning from his Achilles injury and starting for the Warriors, Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps in the first round of the playoffs. He returned for the NBA Finals, but clearly wasn't himself.

Cousins made four All-Star Games with the Kings and twice has been voted All-NBA. The nine-year veteran has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over his NBA career.