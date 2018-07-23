1 Dead, 1 Injured in Stabbing at BART MacArthur Station in Oakland: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Stabbing at BART MacArthur Station in Oakland: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:07 PM PDT on Jul 22, 2018 | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead, 1 Injured in Stabbing at BART MacArthur Station in Oakland: Police
    NBC Bay Area
    Police work the scene of a double stabbing at the BART MacArthur station in Oakland Sunday night. (July 22, 2018)

    Two women were stabbed, one fatally, at the BART MacArthur station in Oakland late Sunday night, closing down the station indefinitely, BART officials said.

    One of the victims died, and the other was in the hospital, her condition not known, BART officials said. 

    An alert about police activity came over at 9:49 p.m., and did not provide an estimated time for reopening the station, a major BART transfer point.

    AC Transit was providing bus 51A from 19th Street and Rockridge at Broadway and bus 18 from Shattuck to MacArthur.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices