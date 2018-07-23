Police work the scene of a double stabbing at the BART MacArthur station in Oakland Sunday night. (July 22, 2018)

Two women were stabbed, one fatally, at the BART MacArthur station in Oakland late Sunday night, closing down the station indefinitely, BART officials said.

One of the victims died, and the other was in the hospital, her condition not known, BART officials said.

An alert about police activity came over at 9:49 p.m., and did not provide an estimated time for reopening the station, a major BART transfer point.

AC Transit was providing bus 51A from 19th Street and Rockridge at Broadway and bus 18 from Shattuck to MacArthur.

Further details were not immediately available.