Musk's Boring Company Flamethrower Racks Up Pre-Orders

The flamethrower that Elon Musk teased a few months ago is available for pre-order.

Elon Musk's The Boring Company is in the business of creating tunnels in hopes of alleviating traffic, but its latest venture is a bit more fiery.

Musk on Saturday took to Twitter to show off The Boring Company Flamethrower, a fire-belching device that is available for a cool $500.

As of Monday afternoon, Musk indicated that more than 10,000 people had pre-ordered their flamethrowers, which are slated to start shipping in the spring. Do the math and that's at least $5 million in revenue for the company.

Don’t do this. Also, I want to be clear that a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one. Unless you like fun. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:29pm PST



Musk, who also serves as CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, appears to be enjoying his time spent promoting his latest product.

On Twitter, he noted that the flamethrower is "Great for roasting nuts" and is "guaranteed to liven up any party!"

He's also voiced a more cautious approach — kind of.

"Obviously, a flamethrower is a super terrible idea," Musk wrote on Twitter. "Definitely don’t buy one."

Roughly 30 minutes later, he tweeted, "Unless you like fun."

Those wishing to get their hands on a flamethrower can also purchase an "overpriced" fire extinguisher "with a cool sticker" from The Boring Company for $30.

Actually using The Boring Company's Flamethrower appears to be legal in the state of California. State law defines a "flamethrowing device" as a "nonstationary and transportable device designed or intended to emit or propel a burning stream of combustible or flammable liquid a distance of at least 10 feet."



The Golden State's law goes on to explain that "No person shall use or possess a flamethrowing device without a valid flamethrowing device permit issued by the State Fire Marshal pursuant to this part."

According to the Mercury News, the fireball that bursts out of The Boring Company Flamethrower does not extend farther than the 10 foot mark, meaning that the company did not have to obtain a permit to sell the product.

"Flamethrowers that shoot a flame over 10 feet long require a permit in (California)," a company spokesperson told the Mercury News in an email. "This flamethrower projects a flame that is shorter than 10 feet and as such does not require a permit."



The thought of selling flamethrowers started as a joke back in December when Musk said he would sell the fire-breathing machines if his company sold 50,000 hats, according to CNBC.