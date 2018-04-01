Figure Skating Fever Hits San Jose

No hockey at the Shark Tank on Wednesday night, but plenty of ice skating. The country's top figure skaters are now competing in the US championships. The top skaters from here will advance to the Olympics. Gold medalist and Bay Area native Brian Boitano reports live from the SAP Center. (Published Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018)

