At least two people suffered minor smoke inhalation early Tuesday after flames engulfed an under-construction apartment building in Concord, according to fire officials.

The three-alarm blaze, which has since been determined to be under control, was first reported around 1 a.m. at the corner of Clayton Road and Galindo Street.

A public health advisory has been issued for areas near downtown as a result of the fire, according to Contra Costa County Health Services. People with respiratory ailments could be affected, but most people will not be impacted.



Evacuation orders were implemented for those people who live in a nearby apartment complex.

A total of 18 fire engines and 60 firefighters have been called out to fight the fire.

Portions of Galindo Street, Willow Pass Road, Concord Boulevard and Clayton Road near the fire are all closed, according to fire officials.