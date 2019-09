Firefighters battle a grass fire near Hwy. 12 in Suisun City. (Sept. 24, 2019)

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm grass fire in Solano County.

The blaze in Suisun City is reported west of the Main Street train station near Webster Street and Highway 12.

Police said no structures are threatened and ask residents to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.