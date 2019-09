Firefighters prepare to enter a building on fire Sunday evening in downtown San Jose. (Sept. 15, 2019)

Firefighters and police responded Sunday evening to a two-alarm blaze at a building in downtown San Jose, according to the fire department.

The fire was burning at a building on East Santa Clara Street between First and Second streets, fire officials said.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area they heard what sounded like gunshots from inside the building.

Fire officials warned the public to stay out of the area.

No further details were immediately available.