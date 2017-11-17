First New Muni Train Goes Into Service in San Francisco

New trains will roll out ahead of schedule and will expand and replace current fleet. Thom Jensen reports.

First New Muni Train Goes Into Service

The first of Muni's new fleet of trains will hit the tracks Friday morning.

This rollout comes ahead of schedule, unlike the testing setbacks that delayed the release of the $2.6 billion fleet of new BART cars, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

As advertised, the Sacramento-built Muni train cars tested quieter, have less vibration and are more comfortable for riders. They are also expected to need less maintenance, but that needs to be time tested.

Muni hopes to replace its entire fleet with more than 200 new trains over the next 10 years.

The first train is dedicated to the life of Larry Martin, a respected union and civil rights leader who died last month.

