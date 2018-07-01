The airport in San Jose is going dark Wednesday night so the city can light up the sky for the Fourth of July.

Mineta San Jose International Airport says it has postponed all arrivals and departures between 9:30 and 10 p.m. to allow for the Rotary Fireworks show at Discovery Meadow Park, near the Children's Discovery Museum, in downtown San Jose.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, along with airport officials and fireworks organizers have been working together for the past two months on a coordinated plan that would best suit both flight safety and Fourth of July revelers, airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said. It was decided flights would be halted for 30 minutes to allow the fireworks show to happen.

The airport notified all airlines and private pilots six weeks ago so they would be able to plan accordingly with flight times, Barnes said, adding that the city and airport wanted to do so for the safety of flights and for people to enjoy the fireworks in celebration of the nation’s 242nd birthday.

The city and the airport will not lose any money during the stoppage, Barnes said.

Individual airlines will make adjustments in their schedules to accommodate the change.

Barnes was not certain if any other airports around the country are making similar plans.