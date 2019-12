Brooklyn, NYC- October 29, 2017: Close-up view looking surface level at splashing raindrops falling on a large puddle of rushing water in a city street during a torrential rainstorm.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area issued a flood warning for San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

Via Twitter, the organization said a "Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding."

Flooding is expected in highways, streets and underpasses.

NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said the amounts of rain expected are "going to cause problems."

No injuries or damage has been reported yet.