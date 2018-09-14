Shooting Investigation Prompts Shelter-in-Place at Fremont School - NBC Bay Area
Shooting Investigation Prompts Shelter-in-Place at Fremont School

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Shooting Investigation Prompts Shelter-in-Place at Fremont School
    File image.

    A shooting Friday afternoon in Fremont prompted a nearby elementary school to shelter in place as a precaution, police said.

    Fremont police said there were no victims in the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

    School officials at Forest Park Elementary said classes proceeded as normal during the precuationary shelter in place.

    No other information was immediately available.

