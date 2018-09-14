A shooting Friday afternoon in Fremont prompted a nearby elementary school to shelter in place as a precaution, police said.
Fremont police said there were no victims in the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.
School officials at Forest Park Elementary said classes proceeded as normal during the precuationary shelter in place.
No other information was immediately available.
Forest Park Elementary School is currently under a 'shelter-in-place' as a precaution due to police activity in the surrounding neighborhood. Classes are proceeding as normal and there is no threat to the campus.
— Fremont USD (@USDFremont) September 14, 2018