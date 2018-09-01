Fundraiser Slated for Fallen CHP Officer

A fundraiser for fallen CHP officer Andrew Camilleri who was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve will be happening in Hayward Tuesday at Famous Dave's. The event starts at 11 a.m. All the proceeds will go to Camilleri's wife and three young children. Camilleri was in his CHP SUV when he was struck by a driver who was allegedly drunk and high. (Published 5 hours ago)

