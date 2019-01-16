Garbageman Struck, Killed by Own Garbage Truck in Daly City

A garbage truck driver in Daly City died Wednesday after the waste truck he was driving struck him while he was outside of the vehicle, according to police.

The incident, which was reported at about 5:15 a.m., occurred along the 600 block of Skyline Drive, Sgt. Ron Harrison with the Daly City Police Department said.

According to Harrison, the driver of the garbage truck hopped out of the vehicle for some unknown reason. The truck started to move and eventually crushed the driver.

Police do not know why the driver hopped out of the truck or why the truck moved after he got out.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the accident, Harrison said.