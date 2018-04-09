Giants Can't Solve Godley, Fall to Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 09: Derek Holland #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at AT&T Park on April 9, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Zack Godley is sneaky good. The Diamondbacks might be really good.

The Giants? Well, that’s to be determined, but Monday night certainly was not a good showing, regardless of the opponent.

The lineup waved over the top of one Godley curveball after another and a late rally fell short. A 2-1 loss dropped the Giants back under .500 on the season.

The defeat came on a night when Derek Holland and the bullpen pitched well. The Giants did all this in front of the smallest home crowd in years. Read about that and more in tonight’s takeaways…

Holland hangs in: Holland got semi-Cained. In six innings, he allowed just two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out eight. The eight strikeouts were his most since last May. The Giants will happily take this kind of back-end production while they wait for the starting staff to get healthy.

As good as Goldschmidt: Paul Goldschmidt entered the night just 3-for-30 this season. Of course, he hadn’t faced the Giants yet. Goldschmidt came up with a runner on in the first and bombed a triple to the gap in right-center. He scored a few seconds later on a sacrifice fly.

Rally ends before it can start: The big moment in this one came in the fifth. With Buster Posey on third and Brandon Crawford on second, Bochy sent Pablo Sandoval to the on-deck circle to potentially pinch-hit for Holland. He never got a chance. Gregor Blanco grounded out to first to end the inning.

Smallest crowd since 2010: The Giants announced a crowd of 36,597 human beings. That was their first non-sellout of the season and the smallest crowd at AT&T Park since Sept. 15, 2010.