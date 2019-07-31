Gruden Says Nathan Peterman Is 'Growing on Me'

Former Bills starting quarterback Nathan Peterman (No. 2) is getting another chance with the Raiders in this training camp. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nathan Peterman looks like an NFL quarterback. He’s 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and has a strong arm. Coming out of Pittsburgh in 2017, Peterman was selected in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills, and some analysts – including current Raiders head coach Jon Gruden – liked Peterman’s skill set and potential.

Yet in eight NFL games in Buffalo, Peterman had terrible results, throwing 12 interceptions vs. just three touchdowns and compiling a quarterback rating of 32.5. As a starter, he was 1-3.

Now, after being picked up by the Raiders late last season, Peterman is competing for a backup role in Oakland behind Derek Carr, going against Mike Glennon.

Glennon has had far more success in the NFL than Peterman, yet Peterman this week got a huge boost from Gruden.

Gruden told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that, "This Nate Peterman is growing on me."

Gruden acknowledged Peterman has had "some nightmare performances" as a pro, but said a film review shows all those interceptions (9.2 percent of his throws have been picked off) weren’t his fault.

Said Gruden: "He’s got some talent. He’s got some athleticism. He has some experience. He was an Opening Day starter for the Buffalo Bills last year. I take that very serious. He’s smart. He’s done a good job. He’s been consistent, and I think he’s starting to get his confidence back. We all need that."

The Bills released Peterman in November, which is when the Raiders signed him to their practice squad.

Glennon will be tough for Peterman to beat for the No. 2 QB job, based on past performance. Over 22 NFL starts, Glennon has thrown 35 TD passes vs. just 20 interceptions, and his quarterback rating is 84.0.