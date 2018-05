A 15-year-old Heritage High School student in Brentwood was airlifted to a hospital after he was struck in the back of the head by a 12-pound shot put Thursday.

This occurred on the high school's track and it is unclear whether the incident was intentional or accidental, officials say.

The child was flown to John Muir Medical Center's trauma center in Walnut Creek but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

No other information was immediately available.