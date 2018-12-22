Last Minute Shoppers Make Their Way to Local Malls

It’s the last Saturday before Christmas and some Bay Area shoppers are waiting until the last minute to do their Christmas shopping. Marianne Favro reports.

With Christmas just days away, shoppers waited until the eleventh hour to pick up last-minute gifts.

In the Bay Area, shoppers made their way to Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose with a strategy to cross off everything on their list.

“It’s all the last minute stuff,” Emily Aguilar from Milpitas said. “We’re going to go to Nordstrom, we’re going to go get candy and drop it off at the car.”

Industry analysts predict Saturday is expected to top off Black Friday sales as consumers are projected to spend an estimated $26 billion with jewellery and luxury goods being the most popular items.