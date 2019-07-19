Make-A-Wish: Gamer With MS Gets Dream Tour at Nvidia

A teenage video gamer who goes by "Wheely Ninja" was given the tour of his dreams Friday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

John Cully of New Mexico, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, was welcomed Silicon Valley style at the Santa Clara headquarters of Nvidia.

Cully, a gamer and gaming fan, wanted to visit the company to see how video games are made, and he and his family spent the afternoon with the company’s CEO Jensen Huang.

When he arrived at Nvidia, he saw signs made in his honor, with his gaming name Wheely Ninja in big bold letters.

Then it was game time.

"Oh, yeah, it’s a major hobby," Cully said. "Something I can do without any major limits."

His mother, Jamie Cully added: "He's a really good gamer, studying engineering and computer science. And he said he would like to come to Nvidia."

Huang loves to instruct the next generation.

"We teach this robot how to move these gears," Huang told the Cullys during the tour.

"It’s a great privilege for us," he added later. "In a lot of ways, we’re kind of like the Disneyland of technology."

And a very happy place for a gamer.