Man Dies in Fall From Parking Structure Near Levi's Stadium

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    Santa Clara police are investigating the death Friday night of a man who apparently fell off the top level of a parking structure across the street from Levi's Stadium, police said Saturday.

    Police were called to the parking garage, at 2525 Tasman Drive, at 6:28 p.m. Friday. They found the body of a man, a San Jose resident in his mid-20s, lying on the sidewalk on the west side of the parking structure. The man suffered injuries consistent with a fall, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Police did not release the man's name Saturday.

    The death appears to be an accident, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information that could help police investigate is asked to call police Detective Sgt. Alex Torke at (408) 615-4806.

