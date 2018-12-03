More Rain on the Way to the Bay Area This Week

A new storm is on its way to the Bay Area, slated to bring some rain Monday night and a lot more by Tuesday morning, according to weather forecasters.

Light rain is developing over the region late Monday night and then filling in through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Periods of light to moderate rain are expected to continue on and off through Thursday.

The storm will drop between 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch in lower elevations and about 1 to 3 inches in higher terrain, the weather service said.

Dry conditions return Friday, but there's another chance for rain over the weekend and more widespread rainfall again by early next week, forecasters said.