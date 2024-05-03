Solano County

Watch live: Pursuit standoff shuts down I-80 in Solano County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities on Friday were working to apprehend a driver who led them on a pursuit in the North Bay.

As of 4:15 p.m., both directions of Interstate 80 were blocked near the Interstate 680 junction in Solano County as authorities tried to take the suspect into custody.

The pursuit started following a reported shooting on Highway 101 near Windsor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 11 a.m., a woman reported that someone fired a shot at her SUV while she was heading southbound on the highway, the CHP said.

One shot was fired and hit the woman's car, the CHP said. The woman was not hit.

The women exited the highway, called authorities and provided a description of the suspect vehicle, the CHP said.

Officers located the car in a shopping center in Rohnert Park. They tried to get the suspect to exit the car, but he sped off and led authorities on a chase, the CHP said.

The driver eventually hit a spike strip on eastbound I-80 near the I-680 junction, and the car soon came to a stop, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

