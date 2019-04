Officials capture a mountain lion that was spotted near the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall. (April 29, 2019)

Authorities on Monday sedated and captured a mountain lion that was spotted near the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall, according to police.

B Street between 4th and 7th streets was closed while officials worked to corral the animal, but the area has since reopened, police said.

"It is safe to come downtown," police said.

Further information was not immediately available.